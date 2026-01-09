Phansi Ghar Row: Clash Over History in Delhi Assembly

The long-standing controversy surrounding Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar' has intensified, with the Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma highlighting the misallocation of Rs 1.4 crore for the alleged execution room, which remains unverified. As the political tensions continue, the Delhi Assembly has now summoned several former top officials, including ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for explanations.

The Privileges Committee, led by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, presented a detailed report urging the House to take decisive action against AAP leaders who failed to appear before the committee. This regulatory challenge emphasizes the legislative right to summon individuals for evidence.

The dispute, rooted in partisanship between AAP and BJP, centers on the historical context of the structure, claimed by AAP to be a British-era gallows but labeled by BJP as merely a tiffin room. As documentary evidence remains elusive, the debate over the site's authenticity continues to fuel political warfare.

