Himachal Court Presses Government on AIMSS Hospital Delays

The Himachal Pradesh High Court criticized the slow pace of infrastructure development at AIMSS Hospital in Chamiyana, directing the state government to expedite work. The court called for improved road access, expanded parking facilities, and better public transport, issuing a compliance deadline before the next hearing in March 2026.

Updated: 09-01-2026 12:18 IST
Himachal Court Presses Government on AIMSS Hospital Delays
Himachal Pradesh High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction regarding the sluggish progress in developing infrastructure at the Advanced Intensive Maternal and Surgical Super Speciality (AIMSS) Hospital in Chamiyana. On Monday, the court issued stern directives to the state government, emphasizing the necessity for compliance within a set timeframe.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, was vocal about the lack of significant progress despite the issuance of multiple orders. The judges particularly highlighted the absence of directional signage leading to AIMSS Chamiyana from key routes and incomplete road expansions, raising concerns about unaddressed infrastructural deficiencies.

The court instructed the state to allocate funds by January 30, 2026, for essential improvements such as land acquisition and street lighting. Parking inadequacies and insufficient public transport connectivity were also criticized. Failure to comply with these directives could result in senior officials being summoned to justify delays in the next hearing scheduled for March 16, 2026.

Latest News

