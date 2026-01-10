Benzema's Hat-Trick Propels Al-Ittihad to Dominant Victory

Karim Benzema showcased his exceptional talent with a first-half hat-trick, guiding Al-Ittihad to a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over the 10-man Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.

The match tilted in Al-Ittihad's favor as early as the 13th minute when Benzema capitalized on a penalty, with Al-Kholood's captain, William Troost-Ekong, receiving an early red card.

Benzema continued his relentless performance, securing his second hat-trick of the season before halftime. Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri rounded off the scoring, sealing Al-Ittihad's fifth consecutive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)