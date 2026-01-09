Left Menu

Analyzing RBI's Strategy: Why Maintaining Interest Rates Could Be Key

Ranen Banerjee of PwC argues against a cut in India's interest rate, emphasizing the current environment of robust growth and low inflation. He suggests the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain its stance in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting, prioritizing sustainable economic conditions over immediate rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ranen Banerjee, a partner at PwC and head of Economic Advisory Services, argues that maintaining the current interest rate is crucial given India's robust growth and benign inflation. He warns against premature rate cuts, describing them as a needless 'waste of a bullet' in an otherwise positive economic environment.

The Reserve Bank of India is anticipated to hold steady on interest rates in the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled for February 4-6, 2026. This meeting marks the final gathering of the fiscal year, offering insight into the central bank's strategic approach.

Despite calls for rate adjustments, Banerjee points out that private capital expenditure is currently not held up by interest rates but by uncertainties in demand and capacity utilization, currently ranging between 70-75 percent. The focus should be on reaching an 85 percent capacity to justify further private sector investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

