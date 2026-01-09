Left Menu

Global Food Prices Hit Four-Month Decline, Dairy and Meat Lead the Fall

World food prices fell for a fourth month in December, driven by declines in dairy, meat, and vegetable oils, reaching the lowest levels since January 2025. Despite a yearly rise in vegetable oil and dairy prices, other commodities such as cereals and sugar saw notable declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:15 IST
Global Food Prices Hit Four-Month Decline, Dairy and Meat Lead the Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In December, world food prices marked their fourth consecutive monthly decline, amidst falling dairy, meat, and vegetable oil prices, reaching their lowest levels since January 2025, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The FAO Food Price Index noted an average of 124.3 points, a slight decrease from November's 125.1 points and a 2.3% drop from December 2024.

Throughout 2025, the index showed an average of 127.2 points, up 4.3% compared to 2024. While prices for vegetable oils and dairy products surged, cereal and sugar prices fell, the FAO reported. A significant December plunge in butter prices due to increased cream availability in Europe contributed to a 4.4% decrease in the dairy index; however, the annual average remained 13.2% above the previous year owing to earlier strong import demand and limited exportable supplies.

Meat prices fell by 1.3% in December, primarily driven by reductions in bovine and poultry categories. Yet, the yearly index stood 5.1% higher than 2024 levels due to robust global demand and geopolitical uncertainties. The vegetable oil index saw a marginal decline of 0.2% in December. Meanwhile, cereal and sugar indices displayed conflicting trends, reflecting complex global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interference

Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interferen...

 India
2
Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle

 New Zealand
3
Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

Power Theft Scandal Unveiled in Thane District

 India
4
Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

Sincaraz Dreams: Alcaraz and Sinner Tease Doubles Delight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026