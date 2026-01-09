Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Commitment to Housing as a Social Right

Himachal Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasizes housing as a social right and pledges to provide permanent housing for eligible poor families. Focus is also on improving amenities and empowering marginalized communities, with an emphasis on effective implementation of welfare schemes and systemic change.

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared housing a social right, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stating his administration's commitment to providing permanent housing for eligible poor families.

The initiative goes beyond just constructing houses, aiming to offer a dignified living standard, focusing on amenities like sanitation, drinking water, and livelihood opportunities.

Panchayati Raj Department vacancies will be swiftly addressed, with a priority on social empowerment to uplift marginalized sections through effective welfare schemes, ensuring public welfare and systemic change.

