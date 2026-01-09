Himachal Pradesh's Commitment to Housing as a Social Right

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared housing a social right, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stating his administration's commitment to providing permanent housing for eligible poor families.

The initiative goes beyond just constructing houses, aiming to offer a dignified living standard, focusing on amenities like sanitation, drinking water, and livelihood opportunities.

Panchayati Raj Department vacancies will be swiftly addressed, with a priority on social empowerment to uplift marginalized sections through effective welfare schemes, ensuring public welfare and systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)