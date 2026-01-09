India Unveils National IED Data System to Strengthen Anti-Terror Framework

In a significant move to enhance India's internal security and counter-terrorism apparatus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) at a virtual event held at the National Security Guard (NSG) Garrison in Gurugram's Manesar on Friday. The platform is poised to become a vital security shield against terrorism in the country.

The NIDMS, developed by the NSG, is a comprehensive digital interface designed to aggregate, collate, and disseminate data on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). This system aims to bridge previously existing data silos by integrating various data sources through an advanced AI-based software framework, thereby enhancing investigative processes.

Home Minister Shah noted that the platform would provide a critical tool for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS), and state police forces, allowing them to have immediate access to data about any explosion or IED incident, improving both the speed and efficiency of investigations and prosecution efforts across the nation.