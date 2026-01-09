Left Menu

India Unveils National IED Data System to Strengthen Anti-Terror Framework

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates India's first National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) to bolster the nation's counter-terrorism measures. Developed by the NSG, this digital platform consolidates explosion-related data, providing critical insights for security agencies and enhancing coordination among various law enforcement units across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:24 IST
India Unveils National IED Data System to Strengthen Anti-Terror Framework
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance India's internal security and counter-terrorism apparatus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) at a virtual event held at the National Security Guard (NSG) Garrison in Gurugram's Manesar on Friday. The platform is poised to become a vital security shield against terrorism in the country.

The NIDMS, developed by the NSG, is a comprehensive digital interface designed to aggregate, collate, and disseminate data on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). This system aims to bridge previously existing data silos by integrating various data sources through an advanced AI-based software framework, thereby enhancing investigative processes.

Home Minister Shah noted that the platform would provide a critical tool for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS), and state police forces, allowing them to have immediate access to data about any explosion or IED incident, improving both the speed and efficiency of investigations and prosecution efforts across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

 India
2
EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests

EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests

 Belgium
3
Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central Delhi

Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central De...

 India
4
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026