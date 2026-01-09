Left Menu

Chief Priest of Sabarimala Arrested in Gold Theft Case

The Crime Branch has arrested Thantri Kandharar Rajeevar, chief priest of Sabarimala, for his alleged involvement in a gold theft case. Accusations include criminal breach of trust and conspiracy concerning temple asset handling. He is set to appear before the Kollam Vigilance Court for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:39 IST
Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru Produced At Kollam Vigilance Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Kerala has apprehended the chief priest of Sabarimala, Thantri Kandharar Rajeevar, in connection with a gold theft scandal. This development has cast a shadow over the historic temple, leading to nationwide attention.

The arrest, recorded under Crime No. 3701/CB/CU-IV/TVPM/D/2025, was executed after allegations of serious legal violations surfaced. Authorities claim Rajeevar played a significant role in mishandling temple assets, including irreplaceable gold-plated panels.

Investigative reports suggest that Rajeevar, aware of procedures mandated for temple repairs, failed in his duties, allowing the assets' removal without approval. His alleged tacit consent has resulted in financial losses for the Travancore Devaswom Board and exposed procedural neglects, prompting legal action.

