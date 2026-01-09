Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Celebration of Heritage and Devotion

The historic 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' is set to honor the cultural significance of Somnath Mahadev, India's first Jyotirlinga. The event will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 8 to 11, marking 1,000 years since the infamous 1026 invasion and 75 years since its restoration.

Renowned historian Narottam Palan from Porbandar emphasized the region's pivotal role in rebuilding the Somnath Temple after Ghazni's attack in January 1026. He highlighted that January 2026 will complete a millennium since that event, and the current temple is the eighth reconstruction.

Porbandar's Seth Nanji Kalidas Mehta, a notable donor, initiated the temple's restoration with a significant contribution, showcasing the community's commitment. This festival reflects the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma, supported by extensive efforts in maintaining cleanliness at the site by a workforce of over 1,000 sanitation workers.