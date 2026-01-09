Left Menu

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Celebration of Heritage and Devotion

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' will honor the cultural heritage of the first Jyotirlinga, Somnath Temple, with Prime Minister Modi attending. The festival commemorates 1,000 years since the 1026 attack and 75 years of restoration. Porbandar's contributions and extensive cleaning efforts mark its importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:15 IST
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Celebration of Heritage and Devotion
Somnath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' is set to honor the cultural significance of Somnath Mahadev, India's first Jyotirlinga. The event will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 8 to 11, marking 1,000 years since the infamous 1026 invasion and 75 years since its restoration.

Renowned historian Narottam Palan from Porbandar emphasized the region's pivotal role in rebuilding the Somnath Temple after Ghazni's attack in January 1026. He highlighted that January 2026 will complete a millennium since that event, and the current temple is the eighth reconstruction.

Porbandar's Seth Nanji Kalidas Mehta, a notable donor, initiated the temple's restoration with a significant contribution, showcasing the community's commitment. This festival reflects the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma, supported by extensive efforts in maintaining cleanliness at the site by a workforce of over 1,000 sanitation workers.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
2
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
3
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
4
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026