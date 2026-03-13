Left Menu

Merz Denounces Easing Russian Sanctions Amid US Waivers

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the easing of sanctions against Russia, reflecting on the recent US decision to allow a temporary waiver for countries purchasing Russian oil. He stressed the importance of maintaining the pressure on Russia and highlighted the role of oil reserves in stabilizing prices.

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday expressed strong opposition to the easing of sanctions against Russia. This comes after the United States issued a 30-day waiver, allowing nations to purchase sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

Chancellor Merz emphasized that relaxing these sanctions, regardless of the reason, would be a misstep. He affirmed that maintaining the pressure on Russia remains critical to uphold international measures.

Merz also pointed out that utilizing existing oil reserves could serve as a measure to control price fluctuations to a certain degree, counterbalancing the potential impact of the waiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

