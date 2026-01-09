Argentina's Financial Turnaround: A Win for Milei's Libertarian Agenda

In a major financial stride, Argentina has successfully repaid the funds it drew from a $20 billion credit line backed by the Trump administration, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared Friday. This action is seen as a significant step toward bolstering confidence in the struggling Argentine economy under President Javier Milei.

The Treasury report further elaborates that Argentina's central bank had exchanged pesos for $2.5 billion through the credit line swap by late October. This unprecedented U.S. financial rescue had provided crucial dollar liquidity, supporting Argentina during critical midterm elections and enabling Milei's economic agenda.

While experts remain skeptical of the U.S. bailout's unconditional terms, Bessent hailed the repayment as a landmark achievement. Yet challenges persist for Argentina: the nation faces impending IMF repayments and historically low foreign reserves, casting uncertainty on its economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)