NHAI Responds to Cracks in Shimla’s Chalaunthi Village Amid Construction Concerns

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pledged comprehensive support to the residents of Chalaunthi village in Shimla after cracks emerged in buildings situated near the under-construction Shimla bypass. The cracks were first noticed late on January 9, sparking prompt action from NHAI.

According to officials, a joint building survey revealed minor to moderate cracks. NHAI is already in the process of acquiring two nearby structures, with compensation declared for one and proceedings initiated for the other. In response to the situation, additional monitoring measures have been implemented to ensure the impact of construction is meticulously overseen.

Residents raised alarms over the blasting activities linked to tunnel construction. While NHAI insists that all blasting follows strict norms, they have temporarily ceased these activities in densely populated areas due to public concerns. The safety and welfare of affected families remain a priority, with alternative accommodations being facilitated.