Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe into Farmer's Tragic Suicide Amidst Harassment Allegations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a magisterial inquiry into farmer Sukhwant Singh's suicide, amidst claims of police harassment and land fraud. The investigation seeks to uncover the truth and holds individuals accountable if negligence or misconduct is discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:23 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated a magisterial inquiry following the tragic suicide of Sukhwant Singh, a farmer who accused local police of harassment and extortion before his death in a Haldwani hotel room. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between law enforcement and civilians over land fraud disputes.

Dhami has tasked Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat with conducting a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh's death, with a firm commitment to holding any negligent parties accountable. In addition to ordering an inquiry, the Chief Minister has requested a comprehensive report from Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth.

The farmer's death has sparked outrage, drawing attention to allegations of police misconduct and property dealer malpractice. Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police, Dr. V Murugeshan, mentioned that a thorough probe led by Kumaon Range IG Riddim Agarwal is underway, focusing on Singh's Facebook Live video and a reported suicide note, now key evidences in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

