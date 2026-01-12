Left Menu

Devastating Fires Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Claims Life and Heritage

Two major fires struck Himachal Pradesh, causing the tragic death of a child and extensive damage to a historic palace. Rescue teams were deployed in Solan and Shimla to address the crises. Investigations are underway to determine the causes of these devastating incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:04 IST
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A major fire erupted near the UCO Bank building in Arki town, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, early Sunday, causing widespread panic. Tragically, an eight-year-old child lost his life, and several individuals are believed to be trapped within the premises.

Superintendent of Police, Solan district, Gaurav Singh confirmed swift action by police and fire brigade teams, who were joined by the NDRF and SDRF in ongoing rescue operations. Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi reported eight to nine individuals feared trapped, with the deceased child being a member of a migrant laborer family.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on Wednesday saw a historic palace in Junga rendered to ruins by another massive fire. The cause remains unknown for both calamities as rescue efforts persisted and investigations continue.

