Devastating Fires Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Claims Life and Heritage

A major fire erupted near the UCO Bank building in Arki town, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, early Sunday, causing widespread panic. Tragically, an eight-year-old child lost his life, and several individuals are believed to be trapped within the premises.

Superintendent of Police, Solan district, Gaurav Singh confirmed swift action by police and fire brigade teams, who were joined by the NDRF and SDRF in ongoing rescue operations. Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi reported eight to nine individuals feared trapped, with the deceased child being a member of a migrant laborer family.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on Wednesday saw a historic palace in Junga rendered to ruins by another massive fire. The cause remains unknown for both calamities as rescue efforts persisted and investigations continue.