Warm Welcome in Winter: Assam Zoo Ensures Animal Comfort

The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden is taking proactive steps to safeguard its animals during the winter months. The zoo has implemented measures such as installing heaters, stubble, and high-powered electric bulbs to maintain warmth in animal enclosures.

According to Rajani Kanta Deka, the Head Animal Keeper, heaters have been installed for lions, tigers, and other wild animals. These devices operate around the clock, while the animals enjoy sunlight during the day and heater warmth at night. Additionally, stubble is provided for reptiles like tortoises as per directives from the Assam State Zoo director.

This winter also coincides with a period of animal births, as several species, including giraffes, tigers, and rhinos, have welcomed new offspring. The zoo is actively engaged in breeding programs and exchanges, with plans for future expansions in animal diversity. To combat the cold, blankets cover enclosure floors for overnight protection.

