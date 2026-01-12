Left Menu

Warm Welcome in Winter: Assam Zoo Ensures Animal Comfort

The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden is prioritizing animal welfare this winter by installing heaters, stubble, and high-powered electric bulbs to ensure the wellbeing of animals. The initiative, led by Head Animal Keeper Rajani Kanta Deka, aims to protect and support animal births occurring at the zoo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:06 IST
Warm Welcome in Winter: Assam Zoo Ensures Animal Comfort
Heaters being used to keep animals warm in Assam State Zoo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden is taking proactive steps to safeguard its animals during the winter months. The zoo has implemented measures such as installing heaters, stubble, and high-powered electric bulbs to maintain warmth in animal enclosures.

According to Rajani Kanta Deka, the Head Animal Keeper, heaters have been installed for lions, tigers, and other wild animals. These devices operate around the clock, while the animals enjoy sunlight during the day and heater warmth at night. Additionally, stubble is provided for reptiles like tortoises as per directives from the Assam State Zoo director.

This winter also coincides with a period of animal births, as several species, including giraffes, tigers, and rhinos, have welcomed new offspring. The zoo is actively engaged in breeding programs and exchanges, with plans for future expansions in animal diversity. To combat the cold, blankets cover enclosure floors for overnight protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

 India
2
Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
4
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026