French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

French farmers once again took to the streets of Paris, driving tractors to protest the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which they argue jeopardizes local agriculture by introducing cheaper competition from South American imports. Organized by the FNSEA, one of France's largest farm unions, the protest saw an estimated 350 tractors converge at symbolic locations such as the Arc de Triomphe and near the French parliament.

Damien Greffin, vice president of the FNSEA and a farmer from Paris, expressed discontent over the trade deal's approval despite lacking European Parliament's complete endorsement. He emphasized France's capability to produce the very goods whose imports the deal promotes, and pointed out the double standards in production regulations.

The approval of the trade agreement by most EU nations, despite France's objections, has sparked intensified dissatisfaction from farmers and opposition parties, some of which are now calling for no-confidence motions. Earlier demonstrations, organized by a different union, saw tractors around key Parisian landmarks in a surprise protest.

