Drones Strike Oil Tankers Near Russian Black Sea Terminal

Kazakhstan's energy ministry reported that oil loadings at the Russian Black Sea terminal, employed by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium via SPM-1, faced challenges as four oil tankers were targeted by drones. This incident raises concerns over the security of oil transportation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced on Tuesday that oil loadings at the Russian Black Sea terminal, utilized by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, are proceeding through the first single point mooring known as SPM-1.

In a related development, Reuters sources revealed that four oil tankers situated near the terminal came under drone attacks on the same day.

This occurrence underscores the vulnerability and security risks associated with the transportation of oil in strategically significant regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

