Drones Strike Oil Tankers Near Russian Black Sea Terminal

Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced on Tuesday that oil loadings at the Russian Black Sea terminal, utilized by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, are proceeding through the first single point mooring known as SPM-1.

In a related development, Reuters sources revealed that four oil tankers situated near the terminal came under drone attacks on the same day.

This occurrence underscores the vulnerability and security risks associated with the transportation of oil in strategically significant regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)