Cooling Inflation: Stock Futures Rebound After CPI Report

U.S. stock index futures reduced losses following a Labor Department report revealing cooler-than-expected core consumer price increases for December. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% month-over-month and core figures, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2%. Subsequently, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis showed positive gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:08 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures showed resilience by paring earlier declines after a report indicated that December's core consumer prices increased at a slower pace than analysts expected. The Consumer Price Index, as detailed by the Labor Department, rose by 0.3% month-over-month, aligning with economists' forecasts from Reuters.

The core measurement, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, exhibited a 0.2% increase over the past month, slightly less than the 0.3% projection. This data reflected a year-on-year adjustment at 2.6%, just below the anticipated 2.7% rise.

As of 8:31 a.m., the financial indicators buoyed: Dow E-minis gained 75 points or 0.15%, S&P 500 E-minis rose by 15.5 points or 0.22%, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased by 55.5 points or 0.21%, suggesting renewed market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

