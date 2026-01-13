Left Menu

India Nearing Major Rafale Deal: 114 Fighter Jets to Boost Defence

India is set to finalize a Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets to be co-manufactured domestically, including 30% indigenous content. Discussions with France include integrating Indian systems into the jets, marking India's largest-ever defense acquisition amid global fighter offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:37 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking development, India is inching towards closing a monumental Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal with France for 114 Rafale fighter jets. These jets, pivotal for India's military prowess, would be co-manufactured locally, incorporating about 30% indigenous content, according to top Defence Ministry sources.

The proposal, scheduled for deliberation by the Defence Ministry shortly, also envisions acquiring 12-18 jets in fly-away condition while demanding France to allow integration of Indian weapons and systems into the aircraft. This move stands as the U.S. and Russia continue to pitch their fifth-generation fighters to India.

If approved, this will constitute India's largest-ever defense deal, further expanding its Rafale fleet to 176 units. Additionally, steps are underway to establish a maintenance hub for the jets' M-88 engines in Hyderabad, engaging Indian firms like Tata in the process. This deal comes amid a pressing need to enhance India's air defense capabilities.

