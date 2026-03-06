Left Menu

Cricket-Axar's semi-final masterclass helps India move past fielding woes

Axar's first magical moment came as England captain Harry Brook looked to hit pacer Jasprit Bumrah over extra cover, when he sprinted back with the ‌ball dropping over his shoulder to complete a stunning catch in the fifth over. As Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks ‌raised England's run rate in their chase of 254, Axar stepped up again to halt their momentum with a relay catch on the edge of the boundary to dismiss Jacks and draw roaring applause from the stands.

India put some forgettable fielding moments from this year's ​Twenty20 World Cup in the rear-view mirror during their ​semi-final win over England on Thursday, as ‌Axar ​Patel's inspired display reminded his teammates of their quality.

The defending champions had dropped 13 catches heading into the match at the Wankhede Stadium - the most by any side ‌in this year's tournament - but Axar single-handedly raised the level and shifted the momentum in their seven-run win. Axar's first magical moment came as England captain Harry Brook looked to hit pacer Jasprit Bumrah over extra cover, when he sprinted back with the ‌ball dropping over his shoulder to complete a stunning catch in the fifth over.

As Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks ‌raised England's run rate in their chase of 254, Axar stepped up again to halt their momentum with a relay catch on the edge of the boundary to dismiss Jacks and draw roaring applause from the stands. Axar caught the ball after a dash towards the ropes, but realising that ⁠his momentum ​would take him over, he ⁠flicked it mid-air into Shivam Dube's hands to complete the dismissal.

"The momentum of both the catches was different," Axar told reporters in the mixed ⁠zone. "I liked the way I caught Harry Brook. It was a tough one. But considering the situation of the game, Will Jacks' ​catch was very important. I felt the ball was chasing me today."

The 32-year-old, who has forced his way back ⁠into the side after missing matches against the Netherlands and South Africa as India picked Washington Sundar, has made a strong case for inclusion in ⁠Sunday's ​final against New Zealand. India will look to win an unprecedented second straight T20 title in the Ahmedabad showpiece and Axar, who has made 16 runs and picked up eight wickets in six matches, will have added motivation if ⁠picked.

"I've been waiting for this moment. It'll be a proud moment to play at home in front of my family," ⁠he said. Sanju Samson's 89 earlier ⁠laid the platform for India's win as they posted 253-7.

"Credit goes to him," Axar said. "He has carried forward the confidence from his last knock and experience matters in such pressure ‌situations. He batted quite ‌easily and wasn't rushing into anything."

