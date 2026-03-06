Andhra CM Naidu congratulates Team India for entering T20 World Cup final

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Team India for defeating England and storming into the final of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. The Chief Minister described India's victory over England in the semi-final as a thrilling and proud moment for the country, praising the team's all-round performance. ''What a match! Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory over England, powering into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,'' said Naidu in a post on X late on Thursday. He lauded Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube for their brilliant innings, while also commending the superb bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The Chief Minister further appreciated Axar Patel's fielding, describing the match as a complete team performance and wishing the Indian side the very best for the final.

