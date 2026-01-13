Left Menu

Honoring Our Heroes: A Nationwide Tribute to Veterans

Veterans' Day celebrations will feature rallies, grievance redressal counters, and facilitation desks, honoring the legacy of Field Marshal Cariappa. Events across the country, marking dedicated service, will involve participation from veterans and defence personnel at various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:00 IST
Honoring Our Heroes: A Nationwide Tribute to Veterans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This Wednesday, Veterans' Day celebrations will include ex-servicemen's rallies, grievance redressal counters, and facilitation help desks organized by the System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH), officials disclosed.

The main event at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, joined by veterans from Delhi-NCR, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

As part of the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day on January 14, attended by 34 Rajya Sainik Boards and 434 Zila Sainik Boards nationwide, the day honors the enduring service and sacrifices of veterans, spurred on by the legacy of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who retired that day in 1953.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026