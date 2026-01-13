Honoring Our Heroes: A Nationwide Tribute to Veterans

This Wednesday, Veterans' Day celebrations will include ex-servicemen's rallies, grievance redressal counters, and facilitation help desks organized by the System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH), officials disclosed.

The main event at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, joined by veterans from Delhi-NCR, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

As part of the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day on January 14, attended by 34 Rajya Sainik Boards and 434 Zila Sainik Boards nationwide, the day honors the enduring service and sacrifices of veterans, spurred on by the legacy of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who retired that day in 1953.

