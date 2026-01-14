The Legal Standoff over Epstein: Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena

Former U.S. leaders Bill and Hillary Clinton announced their refusal to comply with a recent congressional subpoena related to the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons dismissed the subpoena as legally unfounded, igniting legal and political tensions as Republican lawmakers consider pursuing contempt proceedings.

Republican Representative James Comer is moving towards potential contempt of Congress actions, asserting that there's no allegation of malfeasance by the Clintons but emphasizing the necessity of their testimony regarding their past association with Epstein. The Clintons, through a letter, emphasized their determination to counter what they view as selective and possibly punitive legal scrutiny.

This development has reignited discourse on congressional reach and accountability, as lawmakers demand more transparency from the Justice Department concerning Epstein's files. Concurrently, Congress members are challenging the slow release of Epstein-related documents, citing non-compliance with the recent Epstein Files Transparency Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)