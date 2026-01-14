Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

A record-breaking budget deficit of $145 billion swept across the U.S. government's fiscal reports for December, marking a 67% increase from the previous year. According to Treasury Department disclosures, this surge is attributed to calendar shifts that front-loaded benefit payments into December, alongside unprecedented outlays.

Notably, net customs receipts have shown fluctuations, with December's numbers totaling $27.9 billion, slightly down from previous months, but a stark contrast to the $6.8 billion in December 2024. The initial quarter of fiscal 2026, starting October 1, stands at $90 billion in receipts, compared to $20.8 billion the year before.

The record December deficit highlights broader fiscal dynamics, with January 2026 payments moving into December due to calendar adjustments, echoing a similar shift in 2024. Despite these jumps, the overall first-quarter deficit of fiscal 2026 has seen a 15% decline from the previous fiscal year, attributed to differing revenue and spending patterns.