Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Anti-Chitta Campaign with Statewide Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a comprehensive plan to combat the 'chitta' drug problem through community involvement and awareness initiatives. Key components include Anti-Chitta Gram Sabhas, sports tournaments, property tracking of traffickers, educational reforms, and active participation of local organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh Launches Anti-Chitta Campaign with Statewide Initiatives
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the 'chitta' menace, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared a series of community-driven and educational initiatives during a high-level meeting.

Scheduled for January 21 and 22, Anti-Chitta Gram Sabhas in all Gram Panchayats promise thorough examination of drug-related issues, including efforts for youth rehabilitation. These sessions will be monitored by officials from various departments, with an emphasis on mapping drug activities.

Furthermore, the state will host Anti-Chitta Awareness Sports Tournaments, mirroring Premier League styles, to foster community engagement. Parallel efforts include demolishing properties of traffickers, educational reforms, and empowering local organizations like FPOs and self-help groups in this critical campaign.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026