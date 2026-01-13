Himachal Pradesh Launches Anti-Chitta Campaign with Statewide Initiatives

In a decisive move against the 'chitta' menace, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared a series of community-driven and educational initiatives during a high-level meeting.

Scheduled for January 21 and 22, Anti-Chitta Gram Sabhas in all Gram Panchayats promise thorough examination of drug-related issues, including efforts for youth rehabilitation. These sessions will be monitored by officials from various departments, with an emphasis on mapping drug activities.

Furthermore, the state will host Anti-Chitta Awareness Sports Tournaments, mirroring Premier League styles, to foster community engagement. Parallel efforts include demolishing properties of traffickers, educational reforms, and empowering local organizations like FPOs and self-help groups in this critical campaign.