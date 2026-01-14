Carrick Takes the Helm at Manchester United

Michael Carrick has been appointed as Manchester United's interim manager, the club announced Tuesday, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month. The decision comes as the club attempts to save a faltering season.

Club director of football, Jason Wilcox, expressed confidence in Carrick, stating, 'Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United.'

The appointment of Carrick, who has a storied history with the club as both player and coach, is seen as a move to restore stability and success to the team.