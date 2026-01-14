Carrick Takes the Helm at Manchester United
Michael Carrick has been appointed as interim manager for Manchester United following Ruben Amorim's dismissal. The club hopes Carrick's experience and knowledge will help rejuvenate their struggling season. Club director Jason Wilcox praised Carrick's coaching skills and understanding of what it takes to win at the club.
Michael Carrick has been appointed as Manchester United's interim manager, the club announced Tuesday, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month. The decision comes as the club attempts to save a faltering season.
Club director of football, Jason Wilcox, expressed confidence in Carrick, stating, 'Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United.'
The appointment of Carrick, who has a storied history with the club as both player and coach, is seen as a move to restore stability and success to the team.
