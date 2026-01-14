Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima: Comprehensive Health Coverage for CGHS Beneficiaries

The Finance Ministry has introduced the Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima, an optional health insurance initiative for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. Launched as a retail product, the scheme aims to offer improved healthcare services and financial security for all participants.

Under this plan, beneficiaries can choose their sum insured at Rs 10 lakh or Rs 20 lakh, with the policy featuring co-payment options that make it more affordable, providing discounts of 28% and 42% based on the payment structure. This initiative, managed by state-run New India Assurance, is designed to enhance existing CGHS benefits, ensuring wider access and an improved healthcare experience.

Additionally, the Department of Financial Services has launched a Composite Salary Account Package for central government employees in collaboration with public sector banks. The package integrates banking and insurance benefits into a cohesive solution, offering modern banking services and financial protection through a singular platform, further bolstering financial security for government workers.

