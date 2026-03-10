Sakhi Centre Reunites Varanasi Woman with Her Family
A 53-year-old woman from Varanasi was found alone in Kerala. With the help of the Sakhi One Stop Centre, she was reunited with her family. The centre, which supports women facing violence, coordinated with authorities to safely send her back home with her son.
A woman from Varanasi, identified as Shameena alias Kamalesh, was found in the Tirur area of Kerala alone and vulnerable.
The Sakhi One Stop Centre, which assists women and children experiencing distress, ensured her safe return to her family in Uttar Pradesh.
Through video conferencing and collaboration with local authorities, her identity was confirmed, and she was resettled with her son.
