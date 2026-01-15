Left Menu

Flag Controversy: Oil Tanker Min Hang Loses Cook Islands Registration

The oil tanker Min Hang, which left Venezuela amid a U.S. blockade, lost its Cook Islands flag in late 2024, according to the country's maritime registry. The registry stated the vessel is no longer authorized to fly their flag, relinquishing any jurisdiction over its current operations.

15-01-2026
The oil tanker Min Hang, a vessel that embarked from Venezuela in early January as part of a flotilla during a U.S. blockade, has had its Cook Islands registration canceled. This decision came in late 2024, as announced by the country's maritime registry on Wednesday.

According to the registry, the Min Hang is no longer authorized to fly the Cook Islands flag, severing all jurisdiction the nation held over the ship's current operations. This move highlights the complexities of international maritime regulations regarding flag registrations and geopolitical tensions.

The incident sheds light on the intricacies of maritime law and the political implications for vessels operating under flags of convenience, especially in light of ongoing international conflicts and sanctions. The Min Hang's status remains uncertain as it navigates these turbulent waters.

