Indore's Hidden Millionaire: The Leprosy-Afflicted Almsgiver
A leprosy-afflicted man in Indore, previously a mason, amassed property by seeking alms and lending money in Indore's bullion market. He owns three houses, auto-rickshaws, a car, and earns daily from interests and alms, highlighting the complexity of tackling begging amid social stigma and legal efforts.
In an unexpected turn of events during an anti-beggary drive in Indore, officials discovered a 50-year-old leprosy-afflicted man who reportedly owns properties worth lakhs of rupees, despite making a living through alms. Initially a mason, severe damage due to leprosy led him to the streets.
His extraordinary story unfolds in Sarafa Bazaar, where he owns three houses, autorickshaws, and a chauffeur-driven car. By lending money to the local bullion market and collecting alms, he has sustained himself financially.
Authorities, working towards a beggar-free Indore, are investigating his case, while local NGO Pravesh urges a humanitarian approach, emphasizing the complex social challenges he faces.
