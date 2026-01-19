Left Menu

Indore's Hidden Millionaire: The Leprosy-Afflicted Almsgiver

A leprosy-afflicted man in Indore, previously a mason, amassed property by seeking alms and lending money in Indore's bullion market. He owns three houses, auto-rickshaws, a car, and earns daily from interests and alms, highlighting the complexity of tackling begging amid social stigma and legal efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:42 IST
Indore's Hidden Millionaire: The Leprosy-Afflicted Almsgiver
In an unexpected turn of events during an anti-beggary drive in Indore, officials discovered a 50-year-old leprosy-afflicted man who reportedly owns properties worth lakhs of rupees, despite making a living through alms. Initially a mason, severe damage due to leprosy led him to the streets.

His extraordinary story unfolds in Sarafa Bazaar, where he owns three houses, autorickshaws, and a chauffeur-driven car. By lending money to the local bullion market and collecting alms, he has sustained himself financially.

Authorities, working towards a beggar-free Indore, are investigating his case, while local NGO Pravesh urges a humanitarian approach, emphasizing the complex social challenges he faces.

