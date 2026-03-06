Narendra Modi's Vision for Transforming Indian Agriculture into a Global Powerhouse

Highlighting India's diverse climate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation's farmers to boost both productivity and export strength.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation,' Modi emphasized the need for a unified approach to meet global branding standards and increase agro-product competitiveness.

He discussed strategic initiatives, including high-value agriculture, technology integration, and future targets, aiming at rural transformation and export growth.

