Narendra Modi's Vision for Transforming Indian Agriculture into a Global Powerhouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized leveraging India's diverse climate to enhance agricultural productivity and competitiveness in global markets. He underlined the importance of high-value crop production, technology integration, and crop diversification in achieving rural transformation and export growth, particularly in high-value agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:05 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting India's diverse climate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation's farmers to boost both productivity and export strength.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation,' Modi emphasized the need for a unified approach to meet global branding standards and increase agro-product competitiveness.

He discussed strategic initiatives, including high-value agriculture, technology integration, and future targets, aiming at rural transformation and export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

