Left Menu

Bansal Wire Q3 net profit grows 4 pc to Rs 43 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:47 IST
Bansal Wire Q3 net profit grows 4 pc to Rs 43 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Stainless steel wire maker Bansal Wire Industries on Monday posted around a 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.2 crore in December quarter.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 41.6 crore in October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,030.9 crore from Rs 925.7 crore in the year ago third quarter.

Part of Bansal Group, Bansal Wire Industries is a leading stainless steel wire manufacturing company in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
2
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
3
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
4
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026