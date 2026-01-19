Bansal Wire Q3 net profit grows 4 pc to Rs 43 cr
Stainless steel wire maker Bansal Wire Industries on Monday posted around a 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.2 crore in December quarter.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 41.6 crore in October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 1,030.9 crore from Rs 925.7 crore in the year ago third quarter.
Part of Bansal Group, Bansal Wire Industries is a leading stainless steel wire manufacturing company in the country.
