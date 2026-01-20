Kremlin Taps Envoy Dmitriev for Ukraine Peace Process Talks

The Kremlin revealed on Tuesday that Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for President Vladimir Putin, might convey information from Moscow to U.S. counterparts about the Ukraine peace process at this week's meetings in Davos.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's interest in obtaining details about ongoing dialogue on Ukraine, engaging representatives from the U.S., Europe, and Kyiv.

The meetings in Davos have become a focal point for discussions, potentially influencing the trajectory of the peace process in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)