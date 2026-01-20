Global Market Turmoil as Trump Intensifies Tariff Threats

Global financial markets experienced a sharp downturn with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures hitting one-month lows. This followed an intensified tariff threat from President Donald Trump targeting European goods, placing markets on edge.

Gold prices surged to unprecedented levels as a result, reflecting global risk aversion. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries were sold, exacerbating market instability. The market reaction came after the U.S. observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with tariffs set to impact European imports starting February 1.

With strategic implications for NATO, this development is causing significant concern among investors. Emerging market data, third-quarter U.S. GDP, and crucial speeches from leaders in Davos are on the radar as traders anticipate further developments in the ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)