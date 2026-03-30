MAAC Creative League: Igniting Futures in Animation and VFX

MAAC, a leading institute in 3D animation and VFX training, has successfully concluded the eleventh edition of its flagship creative challenge, 'MAAC Creative League' (MCL).

This year, over 11,000 students from across India participated in the event, competing in 14 categories such as Social Media Ads, Poster Design, UI Design, Photography, and AI Comic Books.

The competition aims to nurture students' skills, offering daily, zonal, and national recognition. MAAC's initiatives like MCL are instrumental in equipping students with technical and life skills necessary for the media and entertainment industry.