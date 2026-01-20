Left Menu

Netflix’s Bold Move: All-Cash Bid for Warner Bros’ Assets

Netflix has made an all-cash offer for Warner Bros Discovery's assets in a strategic move to outbid Paramount. The $82.7 billion offer, supported by Warner Bros’ board, aims to expedite shareholder approval. Paramount remains in contention, altering its bid and facing pressure to respond quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:44 IST
In a strategic effort to outmaneuver Paramount, Netflix has switched to an all-cash bid for Warner Bros Discovery's studio and streaming assets. The $82.7 billion offer, supported by Warner Bros' board, aims to expedite shareholder approval and add financial certainty to the transaction.

Netflix and Paramount are both vying for Warner Bros' prolific film and TV studios, along with its expansive content library featuring major franchises like 'Game of Thrones' and 'Harry Potter'. While Paramount launches a media push, Netflix's change in bidding strategy ramps up the pressure.

Warner Bros plans a special investor meeting to vote on the proposal, with Netflix's offer considered superior by Warner's board. Meanwhile, Paramount's approach faces scrutiny and its future actions remain crucial in this high-stakes bidding war. Analysts highlight Netflix's financial leverage as a key advantage.

