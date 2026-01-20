Puma and McLaren: A New Era in Motorsport Fashion

Puma has secured a multi-year global deal to supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren, encompassing IndyCar, World Endurance (from 2027), virtual racing, and the all-female F1 Academy series. Financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown expressed enthusiasm about the current state of motorsport, noting the addition of major fashion and lifestyle brands eager to connect with their expanding global audience. Previously, McLaren was in partnership with Castore, with reports indicating a potential value of 30 million pounds annually.

Puma's roster also includes Ferrari and Aston Martin, while Williams has transitioned to U.S. lifestyle brand New Era. The financial climate between the British pound and U.S. dollar is at $1 to 0.7424 pounds.

