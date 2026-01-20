Left Menu

Puma has entered into a multi-year agreement with Formula One champions McLaren to supply team kit, covering various racing series such as IndyCar, World Endurance starting in 2027, virtual racing, and the all-female F1 Academy. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown highlighted the influx of fashion brands into motorsports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:56 IST
Puma and McLaren: A New Era in Motorsport Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Puma has secured a multi-year global deal to supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren, encompassing IndyCar, World Endurance (from 2027), virtual racing, and the all-female F1 Academy series. Financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown expressed enthusiasm about the current state of motorsport, noting the addition of major fashion and lifestyle brands eager to connect with their expanding global audience. Previously, McLaren was in partnership with Castore, with reports indicating a potential value of 30 million pounds annually.

Puma's roster also includes Ferrari and Aston Martin, while Williams has transitioned to U.S. lifestyle brand New Era. The financial climate between the British pound and U.S. dollar is at $1 to 0.7424 pounds.

