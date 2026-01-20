Rahul Gandhi Criticizes 'Culture of Greed' Following Noida Techie's Death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has harshly criticized the circumstances surrounding the death of a Noida-based tech worker, describing it as a bleak reflection of a pervasive culture marked by greed and a lack of regard for human life in India. In a video message on X, Gandhi tied environmental degradation, failing infrastructure, and societal indifference to the tragedy.

Gandhi expressed that this culture of greed manifests in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the deteriorating infrastructure around us. He emphasized that the 27-year-old techie's death is a direct result of this culture. The manner in which society chooses to respond to such suffering, he stated, will define the values upheld and the future we wish to build.

The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, died when his car crashed into a drain near the Sector-150 intersection in Greater Noida, a site highlighted by allegations of administrative negligence from his family. The incident prompted legal actions, including the arrest of Abhay Singh, CEO of MZ Wiztown Planners, as the Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)