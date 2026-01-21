Left Menu

Oswaldo Vizcarrondo: Venezuela's New Hope for the 2030 World Cup

Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, a former Venezuelan defender, has been appointed as the head coach of the national football team. He will guide the team through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers, aiming for Venezuela's first appearance in the tournament. Vizcarrondo previously worked with Venezuela's youth teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:00 IST
Oswaldo Vizcarrondo: Venezuela's New Hope for the 2030 World Cup

The Venezuelan Football Federation has announced the appointment of former defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo as head coach of the national team. This decision comes after the interim phase following Argentine Fernando Batista's dismissal.

Vizcarrondo, boasting 80 international caps and four Copa America tournaments under his belt, will take on the task of leading Venezuela's efforts in the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup. He expressed confidence in his support team at his official presentation.

The 41-year-old has experience managing Venezuela's U15 and U17 squads and has played professionally in several countries. Venezuela narrowly missed out on the current World Cup, aiming now for a successful qualifying campaign to make history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026