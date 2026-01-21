Oswaldo Vizcarrondo: Venezuela's New Hope for the 2030 World Cup

The Venezuelan Football Federation has announced the appointment of former defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo as head coach of the national team. This decision comes after the interim phase following Argentine Fernando Batista's dismissal.

Vizcarrondo, boasting 80 international caps and four Copa America tournaments under his belt, will take on the task of leading Venezuela's efforts in the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup. He expressed confidence in his support team at his official presentation.

The 41-year-old has experience managing Venezuela's U15 and U17 squads and has played professionally in several countries. Venezuela narrowly missed out on the current World Cup, aiming now for a successful qualifying campaign to make history.

