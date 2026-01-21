Positive Talks at Davos: U.S. and Russian Envoys Find Common Ground

Recent talks between U.S. and Russian officials at Davos have been described as 'very positive' by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The discussions occurred on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, indicating potential progress in bilateral relations.

This meeting highlights an ongoing dialogue between the two nations, suggesting a willingness to engage in constructive diplomacy amid global economic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)