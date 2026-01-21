Left Menu

Positive Talks at Davos: U.S. and Russian Envoys Find Common Ground

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff described recent discussions with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the Swiss resort of Davos as ‘very positive.’ The meeting, which also included Jared Kushner, took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, indicating a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent talks between U.S. and Russian officials at Davos have been described as 'very positive' by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The discussions occurred on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, indicating potential progress in bilateral relations.

This meeting highlights an ongoing dialogue between the two nations, suggesting a willingness to engage in constructive diplomacy amid global economic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

