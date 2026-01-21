Positive Talks at Davos: U.S. and Russian Envoys Find Common Ground
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff described recent discussions with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the Swiss resort of Davos as ‘very positive.’ The meeting, which also included Jared Kushner, took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, indicating a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations.
