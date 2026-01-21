Left Menu

OpenAI Launches Global Age Prediction for ChatGPT

OpenAI is introducing an age prediction feature on ChatGPT to identify accounts likely operated by individuals under 18. This feature is rolling out globally with the European Union set to follow soon after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI has announced the global rollout of a groundbreaking age prediction feature on its AI platform, ChatGPT. This technological advancement aims to ascertain whether an account likely belongs to someone under the age of 18.

The age prediction capability is expected to enhance content moderation by ensuring that interactions are age-appropriate for younger users.

Currently, the age prediction feature is being implemented worldwide, with the European Union scheduled to follow in the coming weeks as part of a phased rollout strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

