OpenAI Launches Global Age Prediction for ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced the global rollout of a groundbreaking age prediction feature on its AI platform, ChatGPT. This technological advancement aims to ascertain whether an account likely belongs to someone under the age of 18.

The age prediction capability is expected to enhance content moderation by ensuring that interactions are age-appropriate for younger users.

Currently, the age prediction feature is being implemented worldwide, with the European Union scheduled to follow in the coming weeks as part of a phased rollout strategy.

