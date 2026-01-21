Left Menu

UK Unveils £15 Billion Green Home Makeover Plan

The UK has announced a £15 billion initiative to reduce energy bills through home efficiency upgrades as part of its decarbonisation strategy. The plan includes government-backed loans for solar panels and energy technologies, aiming to triple solar panel installations by 2030 and support low-income households with free upgrades.

Updated: 21-01-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:00 IST
UK Unveils £15 Billion Green Home Makeover Plan
Britain took a significant stride in its decarbonisation journey on Tuesday by unveiling a £15 billion plan dedicated to cutting energy bills through home efficiency upgrades. The initiative highlights the installation of solar panels as standard on new homes starting early 2026.

The government will offer low- and zero-interest loans for homeowners to invest in solar panels, batteries, and heat pumps. Furthermore, solar panel installations are expected to triple by 2030 under this scheme.

In efforts to support low-income households, the government has allocated £5 billion for free technology upgrades tailored to different homes. Financial provisions include £2 billion for consumer loans and further investments in other energy and heat efficiency programmes.

