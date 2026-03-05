French Finance Ministry Assures Gas Stability Amid Middle East Conflict

The French Finance Ministry has assured that discussions regarding the release of reserves from the strategic petroleum fund are unwarranted at this time. This statement comes in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

An official from the ministry emphasized on Thursday that the country faces no immediate supply challenges for gas or gasoline. This assurance is based on France's minimal reliance on imports from the Middle East.

The financial representative's comments aimed to alleviate concerns over potential supply disruptions, underscoring the country's preparedness and limited exposure to the ongoing turmoil in the region.