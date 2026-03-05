Left Menu

French Finance Ministry Assures Gas Stability Amid Middle East Conflict

A French finance ministry official stated that discussing the release from the strategic petroleum reserve is premature, amidst the Middle East conflict. The official assured that France does not face short-term gas or gasoline supply issues due to low dependency on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:27 IST
  • France

The French Finance Ministry has assured that discussions regarding the release of reserves from the strategic petroleum fund are unwarranted at this time. This statement comes in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

An official from the ministry emphasized on Thursday that the country faces no immediate supply challenges for gas or gasoline. This assurance is based on France's minimal reliance on imports from the Middle East.

The financial representative's comments aimed to alleviate concerns over potential supply disruptions, underscoring the country's preparedness and limited exposure to the ongoing turmoil in the region.

