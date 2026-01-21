Gujarat Leads India's Investment Charm at Davos 2026
Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi leads a strong Indian delegation at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on attracting global investors by promoting Prime Minister Modi's vision. Highlighting Gujarat's investment potential, the delegation seeks to explore new opportunities across various sectors, including AI and defense.
- Country:
- India
The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026. Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is leading a robust Indian delegation, joined by representatives from ten states, under the India Pavilion to engage with potential investors and promote investment in India.
During the event, Sanghavi emphasized the significant impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in driving Gujarat's and the nation's progress since 2014. Notably, India's largest delegation at the World Economic Forum is a testament to the country's commitment and work ethic. While the world rests, Indian delegates are actively engaging with investors.
Sanghavi underlined Gujarat's investment-friendly environment, citing the state's success at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 with MoUs worth Rs 45 lakh crore and recent expressions of interest exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore. The delegation is keen on learning and exploring new avenues in fields like Artificial Intelligence, defense, textile parks, and more, representing a united national vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
