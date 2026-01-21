Left Menu

Gujarat Leads India's Investment Charm at Davos 2026

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi leads a strong Indian delegation at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on attracting global investors by promoting Prime Minister Modi's vision. Highlighting Gujarat's investment potential, the delegation seeks to explore new opportunities across various sectors, including AI and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:13 IST
Gujarat Leads India's Investment Charm at Davos 2026
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026. Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is leading a robust Indian delegation, joined by representatives from ten states, under the India Pavilion to engage with potential investors and promote investment in India.

During the event, Sanghavi emphasized the significant impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in driving Gujarat's and the nation's progress since 2014. Notably, India's largest delegation at the World Economic Forum is a testament to the country's commitment and work ethic. While the world rests, Indian delegates are actively engaging with investors.

Sanghavi underlined Gujarat's investment-friendly environment, citing the state's success at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 with MoUs worth Rs 45 lakh crore and recent expressions of interest exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore. The delegation is keen on learning and exploring new avenues in fields like Artificial Intelligence, defense, textile parks, and more, representing a united national vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

 India
2
Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

 India
3
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

 Global
4
Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026