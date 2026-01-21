Odisha Police Intensifies Clampdown on Illegal Cattle Smuggling

Odisha Police have stepped up their efforts to thwart illegal cattle smuggling in the state's eastern region, reporting more than 100 cases in recent months and rescuing over a thousand cattle. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Pinak Mishra, announced in Balasore that a unified and persistent strategy is being implemented across the districts to combat this illegal activity.

According to Mishra, 'All districts within the Eastern Range have acted against unauthorized cattle transport and smuggling. Due to the porous borders of the range, illegal cattle movement poses significant concern.' Measures have been taken to enhance enforcement and monitoring, particularly along vulnerable border areas, in response to directives issued to local police chiefs. 'Actions taken over the past months have led to the registration of over 100 cases and the rescue of more than a thousand cattle,' the DIG reported.

Police officials are maintaining continuous surveillance in Balasore and nearby districts, focusing on border areas to prevent further illegal activities. In a related development, Odisha Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik revealed after coordinated raids in five districts that substantial property and cash valued at over Rs 50 crore were seized from an organized smuggling network. The Minister underscored the government's firm stance on protecting cows, citing the distribution of high-yielding cows to farmers under a state scheme as part of broader protective measures.

