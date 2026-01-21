Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Progress: PM Modi's Support and Vision

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support towards Manipur's progress. Modi reaffirmed the central government's focus on inclusive growth, acknowledging Manipur's rich culture and dedication on the state's Statehood Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support toward the state's development during Statehood Day celebrations.

In a statement from Lok Bhavan Imphal, Bhalla highlighted Modi's commitment to fostering Manipur's growth, emphasizing the central government's focus on inclusive development and opportunities for the state's residents.

Modi acknowledged the resilience and dedication of Manipur's people, expressing optimism for the state's continued progress. Singh echoed these sentiments, praising the state's rich culture and sporting spirit as sources of national inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

