Manipur's Path to Progress: PM Modi's Support and Vision

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support toward the state's development during Statehood Day celebrations.

In a statement from Lok Bhavan Imphal, Bhalla highlighted Modi's commitment to fostering Manipur's growth, emphasizing the central government's focus on inclusive development and opportunities for the state's residents.

Modi acknowledged the resilience and dedication of Manipur's people, expressing optimism for the state's continued progress. Singh echoed these sentiments, praising the state's rich culture and sporting spirit as sources of national inspiration.

