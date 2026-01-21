China's Ambitious New Embassy Sparks Debate in London

China's planning for a new UK embassy has been executed in compliance with international diplomatic practices and relevant regulations, according to a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the British government granted approval for what will be China's largest embassy in Europe, located in London, signaling a move to strengthen ties with Beijing. Despite this, British and U.S. politicians have raised concerns that the embassy might be used for espionage.

Guo Jiakun, addressing reporters at a regular press conference, emphasized that providing support for the construction of diplomatic premises is an international obligation of the host country.

(With inputs from agencies.)