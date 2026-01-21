China's Ambitious New Embassy Sparks Debate in London
China plans to build its largest embassy in London, in accordance with international diplomacy regulations, as confirmed by its foreign ministry. Approved by the UK government, the project aims to improve Sino-British relations amidst concerns from some Western politicians about potential espionage risks.
China's planning for a new UK embassy has been executed in compliance with international diplomatic practices and relevant regulations, according to a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the British government granted approval for what will be China's largest embassy in Europe, located in London, signaling a move to strengthen ties with Beijing. Despite this, British and U.S. politicians have raised concerns that the embassy might be used for espionage.
Guo Jiakun, addressing reporters at a regular press conference, emphasized that providing support for the construction of diplomatic premises is an international obligation of the host country.
