GB1 Unveils New Helm as Britain's America's Cup Quest Intensifies

Ben Ainslie's GB1 team announces Dylan Fletcher as helm for their America's Cup campaign, introducing a new identity in Naples. Supported by Oakley Capital, the team is part of the ACP. The 38th edition marks the first inclusion of women on every competing boat, highlighting equality in sailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:00 IST
In a bold move to capture the coveted America's Cup, Ben Ainslie's GB1 team has announced Dylan Fletcher as their helm for the upcoming campaign. The team, backed by Oakley Capital, is introducing a fresh identity in Naples, where details of the 38th edition of the event will be unveiled.

Fletcher, an Olympic and SailGP champion, steps in to navigate the high-stakes competition after previously co-helming with Ainslie. This marks a significant step as GB1 seeks to secure what has historically been an elusive victory for Britain, having never won the prestigious trophy since its inception in 1851.

The event also heralds a landmark moment for gender equality in the sport, with women racing on every competing boat for the first time. Hannah Mills, overseeing the Women's America's Cup, emphasizes the importance of this step for future generations. Together, these developments set the stage for an intense and inclusive competition in Naples.

