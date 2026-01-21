Left Menu

Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Jailed for 23 Years Over South Korea Martial Law Involvement

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in jail for his role in a martial law declaration insurrection. The Seoul Central District Court held him guilty of aiding ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in setting up a false cabinet meeting. His lawyer plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:02 IST
Han Duck-soo

In a landmark decision, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced South Korean ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in a martial law insurrection led by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court found Han guilty of facilitating a faux cabinet meeting, pivotal to the martial law declaration, which they termed 'top-down insurrection'. His actions allegedly risked reverting South Korea to a dictatorial regime.

Han is also facing charges of perjury and creating false documents. His immediate detention after the ruling marks him as the first ex-cabinet minister sentenced on such grounds. Legal appeals are anticipated, possibly extending to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

