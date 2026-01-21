Left Menu

Rani Kapur vs. The Sona Group: A Widow's Legal Battle Over Family Legacy

Rani Kapur, widow of Dr. Surinder Kapur, has filed a lawsuit against her daughter-in-law and others, alleging fraudulent redirection of her estate into an illicit trust. Kapur seeks legal redress to reclaim her assets and nullify the disputed trust, accusing the defendants of deceit and exploitation.

Rani Kapur, widow of the late industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur, has launched a legal battle in the Delhi High Court accusing her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and other family members of siphoning her estate using a fraudulent trust.

The octogenarian claims the 'RK Family Trust,' ostensibly created in 2017, is a fictitious entity formed through deceitful methods to allege her assets. Rani Kapur, who is seeking to have the trust invalidated, insists the trust deed was established without her knowledge or consent, following a stroke that weakened her physical and emotional health.

Kapur underscores that she had already established legitimate trusts in 2016. Doubts regarding the new trust surfaced in 2019, but evidential clarity emerged only in 2023 during Sona Group's intellectual property dispute. The lawsuit portrays a story of betrayal and power struggle within a prominent business family, highlighting issues of trust and control.

